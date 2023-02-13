On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it just as Russia ramps up its military offensive.
» The White House is defending the shootdowns of three unidentified objects in as many days even as it acknowledged that it had no indication they were intended for surveillance in the same manner as the high-altitude Chinese balloon that traversed American airspace earlier this month.
» In Turkey, rescuers cheered and clapped as a 13-year-old boy was pulled from earthquake rubble. Experts say the window for such rescues has nearly closed.
People are also reading…
» President Joe Biden has fired the embattled Architect of the Capitol, the official who oversees the Capitol complex.
» The World Health Organization says Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease, saying the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country.
» Few have navigated the turbulent politics of the Trump era like Nikki Haley. She once vowed not to step in the way if former President Donald Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. But on Wednesday, she will become the first major Republican candidate to enter the race against him.
» More than four in ten Jews in the United States feel their status in America is less secure than it was a year earlier. That's according to a new survey by the American Jewish Committee.
» Vegans and vegetarians searching for love and companionship have their own dating app.
» Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.
Chile continues battling historic wildfires, and more of today's top videos
Another wildfire is blazing out of control in Chile, why people get so emotional during sports games, and more of today's top videos.
Firefighters from as far as 1800 miles away are being deployed to combat the country's worst forest fires in decades.
Ever wonder why people get so emotional during the big games? Yair Ben-Dor has more.
Fans got their money’s worth with a record 50 million Americans expected to bet $16 billion on Super Bowl 57. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo h…
But the bad news is it likely won’t help you out at all. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Turkey's Justice Minister says 131 people are under investigation for their alleged responsibility in the construction of buildings that faile…
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that he supported consideration of a national TikTok ban. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
As the war in Ukraine nears its first anniversary, Russia is keeping up an intense level of combat in the eastern Donbass region. The key flas…