Ukraine's capital under relentless fire; China's virus spike threatens trade; NCAA's First Four tonight

FIRST, THE WEATHER

As the severe storm threat across the South continues to bring rain and isolated tornadoes, the Pacific Northwest sees some much needed drought relief. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has forecast.

TOP STORIES

Ukraine's capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s relentless bombardment of Ukraine edged closer to central Kyiv on Tuesday, with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union countries planned a bold visit to Ukraine’s embattled capital in a show of support.

Shortly before dawn, large explosions thundered across Kyiv from what Ukrainian authorities said was artillery strikes. The shelling ignited a huge fire and a frantic rescue effort in a 15-story apartment building in a western district of the city. At least one person was killed in the blast.

Shockwaves from an explosion also damaged the entry to a downtown subway station that has been used as a bomb shelter. City authorities tweeted an image of the blown-out facade, saying trains would no longer stop at the station.

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

Stock prices in China and Hong Kong sank for a second day following the shutdown on Monday of Shenzhen, a tech and finance hub adjacent to Hong Kong in the south, and Changchun, an auto center in the northeast. Bus service to Shanghai, China's business capital and biggest city, was suspended.

China’s case numbers are low compared with other major countries or Hong Kong. But authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that aims to keep the virus out of the country. It has temporarily shut down major cities to find every infected person.

First Four back in Dayton with a 'home' team, Big Ten squads

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The First Four is back in Dayton for the first time in three seasons, and the selection committee made sure there will be extra excitement in the building by dropping a local team into the play-in mix.

One of the things the NCAA likes about the University of Dayton Arena is that, no matter who is playing, fans will fill it up for all four games and help put on a good show for a national TV audience hungry for March Madness.

This time, the First Four will have an unofficial home team in Wright State, whose own basketball arena is just 15 minutes across town.

The Tuesday slate will feature Indiana, which returns to the tournament for the first time since 2016 and in the first season with a new coach, Mike Woodson. The Hoosiers (20-13) face a Wyoming team from the Mountain West that finished 25-8 and, like Indiana, earned an at-large bid.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

