GARDEN CITY, S.C. (AP) — A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.
The umbrella was blown from its anchoring by the wind around 12:40 p.m. and hit Tammy Perreault while she was at a Garden City beach, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard told news outlets.
Perreault, 63, died about an hour later at the hospital from chest trauma, Willard said.
Beach umbrellas have a spiked end to help push them into the sand and their wide canopy allows them to get caught up in a strong wind if they are not anchored properly, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The federal agency estimates about 3,000 people are injured by beach umbrellas every year.
U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the safety agency to review safety rules for beach umbrellas and start a safety campaign after a Virginia woman was killed by an umbrella in 2016.
People are also reading…
- UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy
- Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
- 19-year-old Onawa teen Jay Lee Neubaum sentenced to 20 years prison for raping girls
- UPDATED: Suspect arrested in Laurel homicide investigation
- A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living
- SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers brings confidence and production in final season
- Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
- 'He did not deserve to be murdered,' says mother of man killed by Scott County deputy
- Teen dies in UTV crash in Spirit Lake
- Waterloo store clerk recounts gunfire following argument over price of lighter
- 2022 ALL-NORTHWEST IOWA SOFTBALL TEAM
- Suspect in Laurel, Nebraska charged with four counts of first-degree murder
- Canceled flight causes Jimmie Allen to miss Iowa concert
- Woodbury County Fair has its king and queen
- Neighbor charged with 10 felonies in connection to four murders in small Nebraska town
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Most Popular
-
UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy
-
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
-
19-year-old Onawa teen Jay Lee Neubaum sentenced to 20 years prison for raping girls
-
UPDATED: Suspect arrested in Laurel homicide investigation
-
A South Sioux City townhome with stunning river views awaits buyers seeking modern, maintenance-free living
Print Ads
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!