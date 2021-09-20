UN climate talks: Faint progress on money, none on pollution

After what was supposed to be the big push to get more commitments before huge climate negotiations in six weeks to ratchet up the 2015 Paris agreement, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said an end-of-October meeting of top economies “will be absolutely essential to guarantee the success” of climate talks. The G-20 meeting is one day before the start of U.N..-sponsored climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland.

“We need decisive action now to avert climate catastrophe. And for that we need solidarity,” Guterres said Monday after the private leaders' meeting.

In the meeting, vulnerable countries such as the Marshall Islands and the Maldives that are “staring down the barrel” of climate change were “pleading with the developed world to step up to the plate” to provide needed money for them to cope with warming's impacts, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the meeting with Guterres.

The meeting was “very frank and outspoken — not polite,” said Jochen Flasbarth, Germany's deputy environment minister.

Instead of 35 to 40 leaders attending as expected, only 21 heads of state participated. The top leaders of the four largest carbon polluting countries — China, the United States, India and Russia — all sent emissaries.