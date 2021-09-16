UN experts: Venezuelan judiciary has big role in repression

The team issued its report based on 177 interviews, including of lawyers and former judges, and thousands of pages of case files -– including an analysis of 183 detentions of government opponents.

Among the findings: Judges ordered pre-trial detention as a routine measure, and issued arrest warrants retrospectively for illegal arrests. The experts unearthed “reasonable grounds” to believe that high-level political actors had exerted influence over the judiciary, and said judicial sources had reported that judges regularly receive orders on how to decide cases.

In one case, the report said, a defendant held in custody in April and May last year was allegedly subjected to torture – including being asphyxiated with a bag – while being investigated by members of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence, or DGCIM. On one occasion the defendant was taken to hospital to be revived.

The defendant later told a terrorism court that military intelligence officers had told him they would use “Sippenhaft” – a collective punishment tactic used by the Nazis – involving imprisonment of his relatives. According to his account, DGCIM members later went to his house and arrested his two sisters and brother-in-law, who were detained for over a month.

The report said there was no sign that the court had taken any action in response to the allegation.

