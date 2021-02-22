UN human rights body opens session as Myanmar concerns loom

The session, almost exclusively online, comes as the fight against COVID-19 has become a pretext by some governments to curb human rights, and worsened gender inequality and extreme poverty — even as vaccination efforts have largely been carried out in the world’s richest countries.

Guterres also decried racism, discrimination, xenophobia and the “transnational threat” of white supremacy and neo-Nazi movements — saying such groups are “engaged in a feeding frenzy of hate.”

“Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago,” he added, without elaborating.

The United States is set to resume participation at the council after a 2-1/2 year walkout by the administration of former President Donald Trump, which accused it of an excessive focus on Israel and acceptance of autocratic regimes that regularly violate human rights — citing Venezuela in particular.

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, a fellow Republican of Trump’s, criticized Maduro's participation Monday and thundered in a statement that the 47-member-state body “should have the words ‘human rights’ stripped from its title, and explain its decision to the millions of Venezuelans suffering under Maduro’s regime.”

The Biden administration, leading a U.S. return to international institutions like the rights council that were shunned by Trump, was set to take part in the high-level segment on Wednesday with a speech from Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0