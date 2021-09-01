UN: Weather disasters soar in numbers, cost, but deaths fall

Susan Cutter, director of the Hazards and Vulnerability Research Institute at the University of South Carolina, noted progress in learning to live with risk and protecting ourselves.

“On the other hand, we’re still making stupid decisions about where we’re putting our infrastructure," she said. "But it’s OK. We’re not losing lives, we’re just losing stuff."

Samantha Montano, an emergency management professor at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and author of the book “Disasterology,” said she worries that death tolls may stop decreasing because of the increase in extreme weather from climate change especially hitting poorer nations.

“The disparity in which countries have had the resources to dedicate to minimizing disaster deaths is of huge concern," particularly due to climate change," she said. “Deaths decreasing in recent decades does not mean that they will continue to do so unless we continue to invest in these efforts.”

Hurricane Ida is a good example of heavy damage and what will probably be less loss of life than past major hurricanes, Cutter said. This year, she added, weather disasters “seem to be coming every couple weeks,” with Ida, U.S. wildfires and floods in Germany, China and Tennessee.