UNC journalism school dean announces she is stepping down

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — The dean of the school of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty in the face of resistance from the school's trustees, announced Tuesday she is stepping down.

In a statement issued to faculty at the Hussman School of Journalism and Media, Susan King said a search will begin this week and she will remain as dean until a successor is named. King, who in her statement mentioned she did not plan to stay as dean beyond a decade, also said she will take a leave before returning to the school as a tenured faculty member.

“Media – journalism, public relations and advertising – are in a state of great change. It is not the same world or business even as it was in 2012 when I arrived,” King said in her statement. “I believe after 10 years a new dean will bring fresh eyes, additional perspective and new energy to our school.”

The statement made no specific reference to the conflict that accompanied her efforts to bring Hannah-Jones to the journalism school faculty, but she noted the events of the last year. After a tumultuous debate over whether to offer Hannah-Jones tenure, she ultimately decided to join the faculty at Howard University.