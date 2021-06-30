UNC trustees OK journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones' tenure bid

Earlier in the year, Hannah-Jones’ tenure application was halted because she did not come from a “traditional academic-type background,” and a trustee who vets the lifetime appointments wanted more time to consider her qualifications, university leaders had said.

The school has said little about why tenure was not offered, but a prominent donor revealed he had emailed university leaders challenging her work as “highly contentious and highly controversial” before the process was halted.

Some conservatives have complained about The 1619 Project, which focused on the country’s history of slavery.

Board chairman Richard Stevens had earlier declined comment through the school on the specific nature of Wednesday's meeting.

The gathering of the trustees came a day before Hannah-Jones was scheduled to start work at the journalism school. But her attorneys announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure.

Last week, UNC Student Body President Lamar Richards, who’s also a trustee, requested that the board convene a special meeting no later than Wednesday to vote on tenure.