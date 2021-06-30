UNC trustees OK tenure for journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones

But Hannah-Jones’ attorneys announced last week that she would not report for work without tenure, prompting a call by Student Body President Lamar Richards, who’s also a trustee, for the board to convene a special meeting no later than Wednesday.

Hannah-Jones said in a statement Wednesday evening that she was honored and grateful for the widespread support she has received in her fight for tenure. She said the tenure issue is about more than just her. She wasn't present at the day's board meeting.

“This fight is about ensuring the journalistic and academic freedom of Black writers, researchers, teachers, and students,” she said. “We must ensure that our work is protected and able to proceed free from the risk of repercussions, and we are not there yet.”

After the vote, Ralph W. Meekins Sr., issued a statement welcoming Hannah-Jones to the faculty and offering his support.

“I strongly believe that she has the right to express her ideas, and that it is critical to do so here at this great university" Meekins said. “I believe that we have an incredible opportunity for our students to learn from Nikole Hannah-Jones as a journalist and a scholar."