Uncertain future for some as Haitian migrant camp closes

Dave said he hates how politicized the border issue has become. He considers himself a supporter of former President Donald Trump but said he’s more complicated than a single label.

As he waited in his car, Dave gushed over how hard Ruth had worked as a nurse to get to the United States — a dream she’s held for over a decade. He said he knows she'll do the same in the U.S. and that all he’s doing is giving her and her small family a leg up.

“I help them with their first step,” Dave said. “And like a little child, next time you see them, they’ll be running.”

Every time a Border Patrol bus or van pulled up to the coalition, Dave and his yellow vest would cross the street. He waited as each migrant climbed out, hoping to see Ruth, and he even darted over to one woman thinking it was her. “That sounded just like Ruth's voice,” he said.

As news broke Friday that the camp had been cleared, Dave still held out hope that she'd arrive. But 10 hours after he pulled up, the coalition announced it had received its last busload and that no more migrants would be arriving from the camp.

This wave, at least for now, was over for Del Rio. But Burrow said there will likely be others.