Underdog soccer series 'Ted Lasso' finds itself the big dog

“It would be quite easy to sort of say, ‘Oh, well, we’ve got a winning formula here. Let’s just do the same thing.’ But the creative team behind ‘Ted Lasso’ is just not like that. They want to challenge themselves, the viewer. They want it to feel real,” said Mohammed.

Sudeikis’ Lasso may be a fish out of water, but he’s relentlessly optimistic and kind, armed with homespun wisdom in the face of hostility. “Fairy tales do not start nor do they end in the dark forest. That son-of-a-gun always shows up smack dab in the middle of a story. But it will all work out,” he tells his team in the second season.

“‘Ted Lasso’ is a show about a guy who is ignorant — he doesn’t know anything about football. But he’s not arrogant and he’s not shouting people down,” said Goldstein. “What he’s doing is being open and honest and empathetic.”

Brendan Hunt, an executive producer who plays Coach Beard, compares Lasso to a sort of Jimmy Stewart character, humble and kind, polite and respectful, but true to himself and someone you can count on who will stand up for the correct way forward.