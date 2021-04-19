Underwriter withdraws from Alabama prison lease project

The two 30-year lease agreements are with separate entities of CoreCivic, one of the nation’s largest private prison companies. The prisons are to be built in Tallassee and near Atmore. The governor’s office is negotiating with another company to build a prison in Bibb County.

The governor said Monday that she is disappointed that Barclays Plc is no longer participating but said the state will continue to press forward.

“The state is fully committed to this project and has put in place new options to advance this vital transaction in a timely and efficient manner,” Ivey said. Her office did not immediately elaborate on what those options are.

Ivey has said new prisons are the cornerstone to improving the state’s troubled corrections system.

“These new, state-of-the-art facilities will provide safer, more secure correctional environments that better accommodate inmate rehabilitation, enhance medical and mental health services, and improve the quality of life for all those who live and work in them,” Ivey said.