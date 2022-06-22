Stacker looked at population change due to migration in counties with the greatest and lowest climate risk between 2015-2019, citing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Risk Index data and U.S. Census Bureau net migration data.
Undeterred by climate change, US homeowners are moving to climate-vulnerable areas
- Lauren Liebhaber, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
5-year-old boy dies after being left in car while his mother prepared for birthday party, police say
A 5-year-old boy died after his mother left him inside a car outside the family's home in Houston while she prepared for her daughter's birthday party, police said.
Twelve elementary school children drank floor sealant believing it was milk after it was served to students at a childcare program in Juneau, Alaska.
President Biden said he's considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax with a decision possibly coming this week. Here's what it would mean.
Ravnsborg told a 911 dispatcher the night of the crash that he might have struck a deer or other large animal, and has said he didn’t know he struck a man — 55-year-old Joseph Boever — until he returned to the scene the next morning.
They took photo No. 9 on Wednesday after fears it could be a photo of four.
President Biden sat down for his first news interview since February to discuss gas prices, the nation's mood and Republicans. Some takeaways.
A woman found her "15 minutes of fame" when she played pickleball with the Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Alex Highsmith.
Things to know today: Drivers around world rethink habits; Yellowstone's recovery, struggle; and world swimming body bans transgender women.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.
The Supreme Court ruled that religious schools can't be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education. Here's what it means.