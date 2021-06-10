Undoing Trump rule won't likely affect Okefenokee mine plan

Still, Conger said the Trump-era rule “will continue to be implemented,” with decisions on permitting requirements lasting five years, until a replacement rule is completed.

In February 2019, the Fish and Wildlife Service wrote that the proposed mine outside the Okefenokee could pose “substantial risks” to the swamp, including its ability to hold water. Some impacts, it said, “may not be able to be reversed, repaired, or mitigated for.”

Steve Ingle, president of Twin Pines, has insisted his company can mine the site without harming the Okefenokee. Ingle has said mining will occur on a ridge above the swamp and won’t go deep enough to cause underground leaks.

In a statement regarding Biden's plan to replace the Trump-era rule, Ingle said: “Right now it would be pure speculation as to what it might or might not be.”

“We will follow the guidelines that are in force now and in the future,” Ingle said, “and will continue to do what the regulators instruct us to do.”

Without federal oversight, sole permitting authority over the proposed mine now rests with the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.