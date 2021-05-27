Unearthing history: Tulsa massacre victims search resumes

“If the boundaries we estimate are accurate, what we excavated in October is maybe a third or a quarter of that overall size,” she told The Associated Press. “It is not unreasonable for us to develop an estimate of around 30 total (bodies) in the overall mass grave, and that’s a conservative estimate.”

Most of the confirmed Black victims were recorded as having been buried at Oaklawn Cemetery, and any mass graves found during the eventual search at Rolling Oaks Cemetery could confirm witness accounts of bodies being buried there, said Phoebe Stubblefield, a forensic anthropologist on the search team.

“(Rolling Oaks) is a critical area to examine because any remains there, if we can get at the identities, will speak to the event as a massacre,” Stubblefield said.

The area around The Canes is where people reportedly saw remains being prepared for burial, Ellsworth said, estimating there could be 50 to 60 bodies there.

Opinions differ about what to do with any remains that are found. By law, any that are identified would have to be turned over to that person's descendants to determine how and where to re-inter them, said Ellsworth.

“For those that remain unidentified, (there) should be a memorial akin to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier,” he said.