Uneasy witness testifies against R. Kelly at federal trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman reluctantly took the witness stand against R. Kelly on Thursday to recount how he struck up a relationship with her in 2006 when she was 15, but dodged a prosecutor’s questions about when they first had sex.

“I don’t recall how old I was,” the woman, now 31, testified at Kelly's New York City sex-trafficking trial.

When pressed further on the timing, she demurred, saying, “It’s hard. It was 16 years ago.”

The witness stood apart from other women who have testified for the government against the R&B superstar in Brooklyn federal court by not accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

“Do you want to be here today?” the prosecutor asked at one point. “No,” she responded.”