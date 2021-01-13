Unexpected win has UConn fans downing hot sauce for charity

Dan Toscano, the chairman of the school's Board of Trustees, said he's decided to donate his seats for an upcoming game to a random fan who participates in the challenge. He said he's hoping to get on the court with coach Dan Hurley after a win and drink some sauce.

Toscano acknowledges he's not thrilled by the taste test part of the deal. But said it signifies something bigger — the revival of UConn basketball after NCAA issues and conference realignment that left the school in the American Athletic Conference for seven years before this season's return to the Big East.

“People lost their mojo and I think this shows it is coming back,” he said.

The school broke into the rankings at No. 25 this week for the first time since 2016, though Bouknight is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left elbow.

Organizers of the challenge reached out to Hurley and women's coach Geno Auriemma, in hopes they might get involved, either by supporting the challenge or actually drinking some hot sauce.

Hurley said Wednesday that he's on board.