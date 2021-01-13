Unexpected win has UConn fans downing hot sauce for charity

That's when the Husky Ticket Project stepped in. The charity, formed by three alums three years ago, raises money to send underprivileged kids to UConn football and basketball games. They organization asked everyone for a donation of at least $5 to go along with their hot-sauce shots.

“It sparked an idea in my head that we should make this like the ALS ice bucket challenge,” said Kevin Solomon, one of the charity's founders.

Bryan volunteered to take swigs of hotter and hotter sauces as fundraising goals are met. Others joined the cause. One hot sauce brand got wind of the challenge and is offering discounts to participants who buy their sauce.

“It just caught on. I can’t tell you how surprised and grateful we are,” Solomon said. "UConn fans are the craziest, most passionate fans, and now we’ve found out they are also the most generous.”

On Wednesday, less than two days into the challenge, the Husky Project already had been tagged in numerous videos and collected more than $7,000, with a goal of getting to $10,000 by Thursday.