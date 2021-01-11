Union still deciding action on officer fired in Hill's death

Both Democratic Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Police Chief Thomas Quinlan have criticized the officers who responded to Hill's shooting for not providing any medical aid for several minutes. Quinlan says Hill should be alive today.

Ferrell didn't directly address this criticism Monday, but said more training and equipment will be necessary depending on what the city thinks officers should do in such circumstances.

“The level of training significantly would have to increase if you want us to be medics, and the equipment is not sufficient now to allow those things,” he said.

Also Monday, the union alleged the city violated several due process requirements during the Hill investigation and filed a grievance over those, Ferrell said.

The alleged violations involve rules over internal investigations procedures and the ability for officers to give their side of events. Ferrell did not provide specifics. That grievance is independent of any union decision about challenging Coy's firing.

The city has yet to receive the grievance, said Glenn McEntyre, spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety, which oversees the police department.

