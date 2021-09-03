 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Universal's Horror Nights open for screams after absence
0 Comments
AP

Universal's Horror Nights open for screams after absence

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Universal's Horror Nights open for screams after absence

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Laura Law performs as a witch at the Scary Tales haunted house at Halloween Horror nights at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla. After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort's celebration of all things scary opened for screams on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares.

 John Raoux

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a pandemic-related absence of almost two years, Universal Orlando Resort's celebration of all things scary opened for screams on Friday.

Halloween Horror Nights kicked off at the Florida theme park resort for a 30th year of disturbing haunted houses, live entertainment and celebrations of pop-culture scares.

Each haunted house is a small, temporary attraction, elaborately designed and themed, built with studious attention to details and populated with “scare-actors” who chase but never touch the thousands of patrons passing through each night.

This year's haunted houses are inspired by the movies, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," “The Haunting of Hill House," “Beetlejuice," and “The Bride of Frankenstein."

Halloween Horror Nights starts next week at Universal Studios Hollywood in California. The celebrations of all things scary will last through Oct. 31 at both theme park resorts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scotch whisky estimated to fetch over $110,000 at auction

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News