University expels fraternity over student's hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — A university in Ohio on Friday expelled a fraternity where a student died last month after consuming an excessive amount of alcohol during a hazing event.

Bowling Green State University in a statement said the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter would never again be recognized on campus.

“The university's investigation found the fraternity to be reckless with a disregard for the health and safety of our community,” the statement said. “The investigation also revealed a deep culture of deception rooted in the organization, filled with dishonesty and disrespect for our community.”

Apartment roommates found Stone Foltz, a 20-year-old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, after the off-campus event in early March and took him to a hospital. He died three days later.

Messages seeking comment were left Friday with Pi Kappa Alpha’s national headquarters.