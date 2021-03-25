University of Michigan OKs 'net zero' carbon emission plan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan announced a plan Thursday to achieve “net zero” carbon footprint status for its $12.5 billion endowment by 2050 through measures including shifting away from investment in fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.

The strategy approved by the university’s board of regents includes a pledge to move away from holdings in funds that focus primarily on extraction of oil or thermal coal. It calls for $140 million worth of new investments in solar and wind developments and projects to limit carbon emissions.

“The fundamental goal is to wring carbon out of our entire investment portfolio,” board member Mark Bernstein said.

The plan does not promise a complete ban on companies with ties to fossil fuels, although university President Mark Schlissel told The Associated Press they gradually would “head down toward zero.” The broader goal, he said, is to move away from those “that don't adequately and quickly take account of the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

“Substantial greenhouse gas emissions occur outside of the energy sector, and net zero applies broadly rather than targeting a single industry,” Schlissel said in a statement.