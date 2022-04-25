UPDATE: 10-year-old Lily Peters found dead in Chippewa Falls, homicide investigation underway

Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, Kelm said Peters’ body was found at 9:15 a.m. near the Duncan Creek Trail in downtown Chippewa Falls. She was a fourth-grader at Parkview Elementary School.
No suspect is currently in custody, and the Chippewa County Coroner confirmed the deceased body to be that of Iliana Peters. More information will be made available as it becomes available.
At 9 p.m. Sunday, the Chippewa Falls Police Department was contacted by Lily’s father who advised that Lily had not returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house in the 400 block of N. Grove St.
Officers learned that Lily was last seen by family members in the evening. She was supposed to be heading home to the 50 block of E. Birch St. Officers and family checked the area and contacted family and friends, but she was not located.
After dark, officers learned that a bicycle believed to belong to Lily was located in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the walking trail between the end of N. Grove Street and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
K9 teams from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Lake Hallie Police Department were called in to search the area Sunday night. Also, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department’s drone was used to search the wooded area.
Law enforcement and fire/EMS search teams searched this area and conducted door to door canvassing overnight. The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was contacted and, at that point, the incident did not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.
As this is an active investigation, this is all of the information that can be provided at this time.
Anyone with information contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701 Option 1.
Throwback Time Capsule: Explore the history of Chippewa County
Each Saturday, the Chippewa Area History Center showcases a piece of local history in the Herald. The Area History Center at 123 Allen St., has multiple rooms of displays about Chippewa County history and genealogy.
This Memorial Day weekend, we remember and honor all military veterans and highlight the service and sacrifices of the Bushland family of Chippewa Falls during World War I.
This 1908 photo shows the Gotzian Shoe Co. of Chippewa Falls.
Flooding has been a frequent occurrence in Chippewa Falls through the years. This September 1941 photo shows floodwaters covering River Street. The view is looking toward the East Hill.
This A. A. Bish photograph of a fisherman on Long Lake is a great example of how Chippewa County residents did “social distancing” in years past.
Father Charles Francis Xavier Goldsmith was born in Rochester, New York. At the early age of 13, he entered the provincial seminary of St. Francis near Milwaukee.
In 1994, local citizens began planning for a Senior Center to call their own.
Born in 1872 at Jim Falls to a French-Canadian father and a Belgian mother, Louis “Louie” Blanchard saw Chippewa County grow from a wooded wilderness to a prosperous farming community.
April 3, 1913, The Daily Independent (excerpt.)
The supper club near the south edge of Lake Wissota that is known today as Connell’s Supper Club was built about 1932 by George and Charlotte White as a gas station.
Flora and George Ginty are the founders of the original Chippewa Falls newspaper, publishing the first issue on Jan. 29., 1870.
On Feb. 18, 1902, the Daily Independent newspaper (now the Chippewa Herald) published the following letter as written to Mr. Leslie Willson from the office of Andrew Carnegie on Feb. 15, 1902.
Born in Germany in 1846, August H. Mason moved with his parents to Green Bay when he was three years old. The Mason family moved to Chippewa Falls in 1856, when it was just a small village.
The May 3, 1929 issue of the Chippewa Herald-Telegram announced the following news.
The Hospital Sisters of St. Francis sent Sister Rosa and three other sisters to Chippewa Falls in June 1885 to a small home, their first hospital on Rural Street, to nurse the sick and care for men from the lumber camps. In 1888, a three-story hospital was started at 912 Pearl Street and included patient-care rooms, a chapel, laundry, and kitchen. St. Joseph’s Hospital provided continuous medical care at that site until a new hospital was constructed in 1975. The original hospital was converted into the St. Joseph’s Apartments.
When plans were finalized for the Wissota Dam and Lake Wissota, it was realized that the existing Yellow River Bridge would be below the water level of the new lake.
On Wednesday morning (Dec. 24, 1873), about 3 o’clock, a fire broke out in the Waterman House, and in less than an hour, the whole structure was in ashes. Simultaneously, the alarm was given at the Tremont and Central hotels, when it was discovered that shavings and dried sticks, saturated with kerosene, were placed in the rear of the buildings, and already on fire. The alarm was given in time to save both of them, but the Waterman House, which was set on fire in a similar manner, was too far gone to be stopped. The engine was out, and the men worked nobly.
Santa (Chuck Card) and Mrs. Claus (Marie Meinen) brought the spirit of Christmas to the children (and adults) of Chippewa Falls for many years.
Time Capsule: 1868 view of Chippewa Falls from the Notre Dame Church (East Hill)
Deer hunting is a tradition that many Chippewa County families take very seriously. This 1988 photo shows second and third generation members of Camp Wild Wumpus, a multiple family hunting camp that began in the 1930’s. Front row, left to right: Jeff Armstrong, Dick Lea, Bill Lea, Ron Sullivan, Scott Sullivan, Joe Maitland, and Harold “Bud” Roach. Back row, left to right: Retired Brigadier General Dennis Sullivan, Mike Sullivan, guest, Chris Lea, Peter Lea, Gene Mower, Mike Lea, and Kelly Sullivan.
Dr. Bill Hopkins visited his ninth great-grandpa, Stephen Hopkins of the Mayflower voyage, in 2008 at Plimouth Plantation in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Dr. Hopkins is governor of the Wisconsin Mayflower Society Chapter and a member of the Chippewa County Genealogical Society and the Chippewa County Historical Society.
The history of Chippewa Falls begins with the Ojibwa who lived here as early as 1797. That year Michael Cadott who was the principal trader from Madeline Island built a trading post at the “Falls of The Chippewa” for the purpose of trading with the many Ojibwa people who were living there. The word Chippewa is the name the French gave to the Ojibwa. The federal government recognized the name as the Lake Superior Chippewa and six tribes in Wisconsin still use that name.
“Lansing A. Wilcox, last surviving Wisconsin veteran of the Civil War, was born in Kenosha (WI) March 3, 1846. In February 1864 he enlisted from Chippewa County in F Company, Fourth Wisconsin Cavalry, returning to the Cadott community in 1866. A farmer, schoolteacher, and postmaster, he retired in 1912. On September 29, 1951 Corporal Wilcox died at the age of 105 years, 6 months and 26 days.” These words can be found on the historic marker placed at the gravesite of Mr. Wilcox.
On December 20, 1924, as the Soo train No. 2 was traveling east across the railroad bridge on the west side of Chippewa Falls (near where the River Country Co-op is now located) the last car in the train came off the tracks and as it neared the middle of the bridge it fell into the river below.
Mr. Leslie Willson (1847-1906) was born in Pennsylvania. He moved to Minnesota with his parents in 1862 and in 1867 moved to Eau Claire to work for the Eau Claire Lumber Company. Miss Nellie Wilson, of Eau Claire, became his wife in 1884 and in 1889 they moved to Chippewa Falls where they purchased the home located at 320 Superior Street and founded the Chippewa Valley Mercantile Company. The companies large brick warehouse building still stands at the northeast corner of River and Island Streets.
From 1920 to 1977, a building 5 miles east of Chippewa Falls on Highway X was a popular entertainment destination. The building was known over the years as the Wissota Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Pavilion, the Wissota Beach Ballroom, the Wissota Ballroom, Al’s Roller Rink, Leo’s Roller Rink, and finally Dickinson’s Factory Surplus. Local, regional, and national bands and orchestras provided entertainment such as an “endurance dance” on July 15, 1923, with music by Williams’ Shieks of Arabia; a “Charleston dance contest” was held on May 14, 1926; and the king of trumpet, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong and his World Famous Orchestra played there on June 16, 1942.
Before Seymour Cray Jr. became the “father of supercomputing,” he honed his science skills at Chippewa Falls High School. The following article from the Oct. 6, 1941, Chippewa Herald-Telegram newspaper mentions his early mastery in the science field.
Recently, the family of Duane Boettcher donated photos and historic football clothing that belonged to their dad. Duane played football for Bloomer High School, the University of Wisconsin Badgers and the Chippewa Marines. The Chippewa Area History Center is honored to be entrusted with the preservation of these important local history artifacts.
This vintage colorized postcard depicts historic log driving on the Chippewa River.
Lorenz Bischel, a German immigrant and farmer, moved to Chippewa Falls in 1863. He began his first meat market in 1883 on Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
In the fall of 1926, plans started for the construction of the Northern States Power Co. hydroelectric plant located at the foot of Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls.
Chester Adgate Congdon was born in Rochester, New York, in 1853, the oldest of six children born to Sylvester Congdon, a Methodist Episcopal Minister, and Laura Jane Adgate. In 1868, the family tragically lost three children to scarlet fever and their father to a heart attack. Chester worked at a lumber yard to help support his remaining family, causing an interruption in his education. Later years allowed him to continue his education and attend Syracuse University, from where he graduated in 1875. Following graduation, he studied law and passed the New York bar in 1877.
Glen Loch Dam neared completion of its repairs in the fall of 1984. The familiar feature of Irvine Park was originally constructed in about 1875.
June 13, 1931: Chippewa Herald newspaper: An A&W root beer stand was opened in Chippewa Falls at Bridge and River streets.