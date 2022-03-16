 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: 9 killed, including 6 college students, in Texas collision

  Updated
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said.

This story will be updated.

ANDREWS, Texas (AP) — The Texas Department of Public Safety says nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.

Sgt. Steven Blanco says a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway Tuesday night and crashed into a vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams. They had been returning from a tournament in Midland, Texas.

Texas Crash Golf Team

Emergency responders work the scene of a fatal crash late Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Andrews County, Texas. A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (NewsWest 9 KWES-TV via AP)

Blanco says six students were killed, along with a faculty member. The driver of the pickup and its passenger were also killed.

He says two students were taken by helicopter to a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

***

