Update: Damar Hamlin shows 'remarkable improvement'; sources say he's awake, holding hands

  • Updated
Colts' Rodney Thomas II joins CNN This Morning to discuss visiting Damar Hamlin as the Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest mid-game.

BUFFALO — The good news on Damar Hamlin took another step forward Thursday morning.

The Buffalo Bills released the following statement:

“Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours. While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact. His lungs continue to heal and he is making stead progress.

“We are grateful for the love and support we have received.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Hamlin's agent Rob Butler told CNN that Hamlin is awake and has been holding hands with family in the hospital.

Hamlin has been in the intensive care unit at UC Medical Center since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Bengals.

Hamlin’s agents at the Agency 1 Athlete Management Group in Deerfield Beach, Fla., sent out a statement, “Damar has made substantial improvement overnight. We are so thankful for all of the first responders, doctors and hospital staff and everyone who has played a role in this process.”

Bills Hamlin Injury Football

FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File)

Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin “is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement.”

The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

