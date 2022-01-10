Update: Doctors race to save survivors injured in NYC fire that killed 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors raced Monday to save survivors of New York City's deadliest fire in three decades as authorities began investigating how thick smoke could billow through the high-rise, trapping many families inside and killing 17 people, including eight children.

Dozens of people were hospitalized, including several in critical condition, after Sunday’s fire in the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams told CNN that the death toll could rise.

“We pray to God that they’ll be able to pull through," he said.

At a midday news conference, Adams revised the death toll, saying that two fewer people were killed than originally thought. He did not immediately provide an explanation for the lower count.

Investigators determined that a malfunctioning electric space heater, plugged in on a cold morning, started the fire in the 19-story building. Read the latest here:

Associated Press reporters Michael R. Sisak and Jennifer Peltz in New York and Andrew Selsky in Salem, Oregon, contributed to this report.

