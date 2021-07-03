Update: How some escaped Florida condo collapse while others perished

[NFA] With storm Elsa approaching, officials in Florida say what remains of the partially collapsed condo tower near Miami must come down as soon as possible. This report produced by Jonah Green.
Sometimes, the line between life and death is as seemingly random as an ocean or street view, an odd or even unit.
An estimated 126 residents, mostly from the oceanside units, are among the missing nine days after an oceanfront condominium tower collapsed. Many others barely escaped.
With the elevator collapsed, the survivors descended the cracked stairwell that had separated from the wall, along the way helping neighbors they met for the first time and others they'd known for years, all “joined through this tragedy for forever now,” says Albert Aguero, who helped an 88-year-old stranger to safety.
The disaster killed at least 20 people, with more than 120 still missing, also rendered dozens of people homeless. Many lost cars, too, buried in the building’s underground parking garage.
Though most who managed to flee to safety lived in parts of the building that remain standing, they have little hope of returning to reclaim clothing, computers, jewelry and sentimental possessions they left behind.
Meanwhile, officials suspended a search for victims as they planned to demolish the rest of the tower before a tropical storm hits.
Personal belongings are seen amid debris dangling from the remains of apartments sheared in half, in the still standing portion of the Champlain Towers South condo building, more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts on the rubble pile below resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.
The city of North Miami Beach ordered the evacuation of a condominium building Friday after a review found unsafe conditions about 5 miles from the site of last week's deadly collapse in South Florida.
Personal belongings dangle from inside the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Miami Beach police chaplain Omy Llaneras, left, stands with a woman at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Members of the South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team walk near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
The number of people missing in the Florida condominium collapse fell substantially Friday, from 145 to 128, after duplicate names were eliminated and some residents reported missing turned up safe, officials said.
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies heavy-lift cranes are used to aid in the search and recovery operation at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building on Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Evalyn Fregene holds a bouquet of flowers as she pays her respects at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Rescue workers continue to look through rubble for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Rescue teams use jack hammers to chip through debris and rubble as they continue to look for survivors at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo building in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Miami Beach resident Tracey Lynne visits a makeshift memorial near the site of the collapsed Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., on Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and his wife Casey leave flags at a makeshift memorial near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
Workers transport a stretcher with remains extricated from the rubble, near the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Rescue efforts resumed Thursday evening after being halted for most of the day over concerns about the stability of the remaining structure.
Search and rescue personnel help a colleague, as they work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of victims remain missing more than a week after it partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building, where search and rescue efforts continue more than a week after the building partially collapsed, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
