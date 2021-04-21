Updated field guides, other titles lure readers outdoors

“Birds” was last updated in 1994, “Trees” in 1980, and there’s lots of new science and wowza photography to share. The biggest change is the inclusion of conservation status, and both guides include range maps that show the impact of climate change for each species. A recent Audubon report found that up to two-thirds of North American birds could face extinction from climate change. The bird guide covers more than 800 species, with over 3,500 full-color photographs; the tree guide has more than 540 species, nearly 2,500 full-color photographs.

Thanks to technological advances like miniaturized geolocators, we are learning much more about the extraordinarily arduous and lengthy migration of many birds. Weidensaul, a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his past work on birds, follows the course of some of these global migrations. In one breathtaking passage, he describes looking at a radar map one fall night over the northeastern U.S. and seeing “immense blobs of pale blue and green, the radar signature of millions of songbirds aloft in the clear night on their way south." A couple million birds an hour (yes, an hour) might pass overhead on such a night, he writes, unseen by us because of the darkness.