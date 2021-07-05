Updates: 3 more dead found in Florida condo rubble after demolition

Three victims have been found dead in the rubble of a collapsed condominium as crews resumed their search following the demolition of the remaining part of the building.

The victims were recovered Monday morning, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members, raising the death toll to 27 people. More than 115 people remain unaccounted for.

Rescuers were given the all-clear to resume work looking for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the building in a plume of dust.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told the Associated Press that the demolition went “exactly as planned” around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tales of survivors continue to emerge: Deven Gonzalez was conscious when the building collapsed and throughout her traumatic rescue, her coach said. She remembers the details vividly and is having trouble sleeping, haunted by nightmares.

