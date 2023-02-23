Here's a look at top stories for today, Feb. 23.
The Ohio toxic train wreck was '100% preventable'
Federal investigators released a spate of new details Thursday about the fiery train derailment that spewed toxic chemicals and wreaked havoc in East Palestine, Ohio.
The initial fire started Feb. 3 when a Norfolk Southern rail car carrying plastic pellets was heated by a hot axle, said Jennifer Homendy, chair of the National Transportation Safety Board.
The temperature of the bearing increased as the train passed two wayside defect detectors — but it wasn't high enough to trigger an audible alarm message until it passed a third detector, Homendy said.
She said the threshold for those detectors is set by the railroad. Investigators have not identified any track defects nor issues with the wayside defect detectors, Homendy said.
A total of 38 train cars derailed in East Palestine, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. They included "11 tank cars carrying hazardous materials that subsequently ignited, fueling fires" that damaged a dozen cars that didn't derail, the NTSB said in a preliminary report Thursday.
Five of those derailed train cars were carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride, according to the report. Vinyl chloride can increase the risk of cancer and is highly flammable.
Those five cars "continued to concern authorities because the temperature inside one tank car was still rising," indicating a polymerization reaction which could result in an explosion, the report said. To help prevent a deadly explosion of vinyl chloride, crews released the toxic chemical into a trench and burned it off three days after the derailment.
The new revelations came after residents who have reported health problems since the toxic train wreck lambasted Norfolk Southern's CEO and after calls for Norfolk Southern to buy the homes of residents who don't feel safe.
Among the other details in the NTSB's initial report:
• While no cause of the derailment has been released, investigators are focusing on one car's wheel set and bearing. Video of the train before the derailment showed what appeared to be an overheated wheel bearing, the report said. Footage showed sparks flying from underneath the train.
• One wheel bearing's temperature reached a "critical" level — 253 degrees Fahrenheit above the ambient temperature — and prompted an audible alarm that instructed "the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle," the report says.
• The train's engineer applied the train's brakes and additional braking after the alert of an overheating axle, the reports states.
The derailment was "100% preventable," Homendy said. "We call things accidents — there is no accident. Every single event that we investigate is preventable."
But she said there is no evidence the train's crew "did anything wrong."
Authorities say a central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference Wednesday that they’ve detained a 19-year-old who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood. Besides the Spectrum News 13 journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting. Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.
A federal judge has rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100. Instead, Judge Harry Leinenweber told the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer on Thursday that he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous racketeering and sex trafficking sentence. The latest sentence was handed down in a courtroom in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago. It means he could potentially make it out of prison alive, when he is about 80. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Kelly to 25 years — and to not let him begin serving those until after he completed the 30-year racketeering and sex trafficking sentence, imposed last year in New York.
Palestinian militants in Gaza have launched rockets at southern Israel, and Israeli aircraft struck targets in the coastal enclave. The strikes early Thursday comes after a deadly gunbattle with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank killed 10 Palestinians. The bloodshed extends one of the deadliest periods in years in the West Bank. Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire there since the start of the year. Palestinian attacks on Israelis in the same period have killed 11 people. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired six rockets and two anti-aircraft missiles from the Gaza Strip toward the country’s south early Thursday. The military said air defenses intercepted five of the rockets, and the missiles did not hit their targets.
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has given a video tour of human rights violations in the country following Russia’s invasion almost a year ago. She told a U.N. meeting Wednesday: “We have the right to live free, not to be killed or tortured.” She showed destruction in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, which Russia is trying to capture; the mass graves of Ukrainians left behind after Russian occupiers left the city of Izium; the Kramatorsk train station, which was hit by a missile killing 50 people and wounding dozens more trying to flee the war; and many other examples. Zelenska called on the United Nations to establish a special tribunal to prosecute crimes of Russian aggression.
Rescuers with backhoes and bulldozers are digging through tons of earth and rubble for 48 people missing after a landslide buried an open-pit mine in northern China. State broadcaster CCTV says the confirmed death toll in the disaster rose to five. Conditions in the area remain dangerous, and the search had to be suspended for several hours after a second landslide at the gigantic facility in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League. On Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen bulldozers, trucks, SUVs and fire engines were seen passing through a police checkpoint about 15 miles from the mine.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has raised the number of fatalities in Turkey from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake to 43,556. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria now stands at 47,244. In northwestern Syria, the local civil defense known locally as The White Helmets, said that thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in cars and tents “fearing they would face a repeat of the earthquake.” In government-held Syria, a first plane from Bahrain loaded with aid landed in Damascus.
The winner of a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot has come forward to collect the prize. The Maine State Lottery announced Wednesday that the winner chose to remain anonymous and collect the cash option through a limited liability company instead of receiving the full amount in payments over time. That represents a lump-sum payment of $723,564,144 before taxes that'll be wired before week's end. The winning ticket for the Jan. 13 drawing was purchased at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine. The winner overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million in the drawing on Friday the 13th, no less.
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model. The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old Weinstein has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet. Weinstein addressed the court Thursday and said he was innocent. His words caused the woman he was convicted of raping to cry in court. She spoke about the trauma of the attack and urged the judge to sentence Weinstein to the maximum term possible.