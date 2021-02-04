Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

Hardaway said prosecutors can counter that by focusing on how far an officer deviated from the departmental policy.

“You point to all of the things that they did wrong and all of the ways they disregarded the sanctity of life, the procedures, and the rules,” she said. “And then use that to make the point that all of this is in fact a violation of law.”

Prosecutors in the case also have a very unique advantage with Detweiler.

Stinson said these details from Detweiler question probable cause for the defendant. If another officer who was there at the same did not feel that their life was in danger, then it helps the prosecution’s case.

The criminal investigation is just on Coy, though police are doing an internal investigation into Detweiler's and other officers' potential wrongdoing.

Coy had a long history of complaints from citizens. He was fired on Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera before the confrontation and for not providing medical aid to Hill.