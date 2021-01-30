Uproar: Alabama governor to lease prisons, despite criticism

Republican Rep. Rich Wingo of Tuscaloosa said that because lawmakers will be responsible for any funding shortfall, they need to know more information about the plan.

“Since we are responsible for the people’s money, I am just asking you and your help before we move forward with a signature on a lease with these two developers,” Wingo said. “I think this committee deserves to know what the return on cost really is for the developers.”

Regions bank confirmed Saturday that it was ending a banking relationship with CoreCivic after a contractual relationship ends in 2023. However, it is not clear if that will have any impact on the Alabama construction project. Regions said executives met with the Black Lives Matter Birmingham Chapter and other organizations Tuesday to receive feedback on the issue of private prisons.

"We are not extending additional credit services to CoreCivic, and we are specifically not providing CoreCivic with financing for the construction of the prisons to be built in Alabama. To be clear, Regions Bank is 100% committed to creating more inclusive prosperity and advancing racial equity," Regions spokesman Jeremy D. King said in a statement.

In July, the Department of Justice released a report that accused the state of keeping prisoners in unconstitutional conditions. The report detailed a chilling litany of incidents, including a prison guard beating a handcuffed prisoner in a medical unit as the prisoner begged the officer to kill him. Alabama's prison system for men is considered one of the most understaffed and violent in the country.

