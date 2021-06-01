URI weighs revoking honorary degree from ex-Trump adviser

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is weighing whether to revoke an honorary degree bestowed years ago to Michael Flynn, a university alumnus who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser.

The Providence Journal reports the school's honorary degree committee met on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5 at the request of URI President David Dooley. The panel sent its recommendation to Dooley on Feb. 12 but hasn't made it public.

University spokesperson Linda Acciardo told the Journal on Tuesday that the outgoing president hasn't made a decision on the degree, which was bestowed in 2014.

She added that Dooley's recommendation would be sent to the school's board of trustees, which would then hold a public hearing.

The university expressed disappointment in Flynn, a 1981 graduate, after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in 2017.