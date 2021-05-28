US agency loosens mask guidance for summer campers

At the same forum, Polly Hanson of the American Public Transportation Association noted the apparent contradiction between CDC guidance that fully vaccinated people need not wear masks and a federal directive that says people who ride on public transportation have to wear them. She asked when that might change.

Redlener said in an email that the public is confused, in part because rules vary by state and city.

"Lack of consistency from one place to another is creating even more confusion,” she said.

Asked how camps will sort out who is vaccinated and who is not, Sauber-Schatz of the CDC said those decisions will have to be made at the local level.

Rosenberg, whose organization represents thousands of year-round and summer camps in the United States, noted medical forms are a common requirement and said many camps likely will ask for some kind of vaccination verification.

More than 80% of overnight camps did not open last year, some because states didn't allow them to, Rosenberg said. This year, all states are permitting day and overnight camps, though many expect to operate at lower capacity, he added.

“Demand is soaring” for camp this summer, as families seek to give kids a chance at normalcy, Rosenberg said.