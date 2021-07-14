US agents failed to share questioning of rail yard shooter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a California rail yard in May harbored “dark thoughts about harming” two specific people, according to a report by customs agents who questioned him upon his return to California from a trip to the Philippines in 2016.

The two names were redacted from the report released Wednesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection after a Freedom of Information Act request from the Bay Area News Group, the Mercury News reported.

It is unclear if the two people were among the shooting victims or connected to the Valley Transportation Authority, where on May 26 Sam Cassidy, 57, carried out the deadliest mass shooting in Bay Area history.

The report raises new questions about why federal customs agents at the San Francisco airport appear to have never informed the VTA or local law enforcement just 35 miles (56 kilometers) away about what the agency labeled a “Significant Encounter” with Cassidy.

Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Wednesday that he had received a copy of the redacted report last week.