US ambassador to UN and Taiwan's president meet virtually

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Her trip canceled in the final days of the Trump administration, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft instead met virtually Wednesday night with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and told her: “The United States will always stand with Taiwan.”

And though she'll leave office with the president next week, Craft said she still hopes to visit the self-ruled island soon, calling Taiwan “a beacon and a lodestar” for its science, technology and democracy.

The announcement last week that Craft would visit Taiwan sparked sharp criticism from China's government, which considers Taiwan a renegade province and has stepped up threats to bring the island under its control.

China quickly condemned the virtual meeting, saying, “The United States should understand that the attempt to challenge the one-China principle receives no support and is doomed to fail,” in a statement from a spokesman for China’s Mission to the U.N. on Twitter.

American relations with Taiwan have warmed under President Donald Trump, largely due to strong bipartisan support in Congress, but also because the administration has been willing to defy Beijing’s threats and promote Taiwan as an alternative to Chinese Communist Party authoritarianism.