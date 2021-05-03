US appeals court considers Idaho transgender athletes ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A three-judge panel of a U.S. appeals court on Monday gave little indication of how it might rule concerning the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women’s sports team.

The 9th Circuit panel in San Francisco heard arguments in the case that could have far-ranging consequences as more states follow conservative Idaho’s lead.

Judges for a time focused on whether the case remained relevant because one of the plaintiffs, Lindsay Hecox, had dropped out of Boise State University after failing to qualify for the women's cross-country team. An attorney representing her said she planned to return in the fall and try out for the team again.

Judges also questioned whether the other plaintiff, who was born a biological girl and feared invasive tests contained in the Idaho law to prove her gender, had standing to sue.

It's possible the court could rule the case is no longer relevant, or moot, and dismiss it without ruling on its merits. Roger Brooks, an attorney with a Christian conservative group defending the Idaho law, said he hoped that didn't happen because the case needed a definitive ruling.