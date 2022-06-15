US Army responds to case of baby taken from Pine Ridge Reservation

United States Rep. Dusty Johnson’s office and the U.S. Army have taken interest in the case of a baby who was taken from the Pine Ridge Reservation in April.

Joann Hoof was born on April 27. Two days later, the baby’s father, Jacob Barajas, took her out of state without her mother’s consent. Lassandra Hoof said she was getting her hospital bag from the Prairie Winds Hotel parking lot when she saw Barajas leave with her baby.

She said she was visiting Barajas at the hotel where he was staying following the birth of the baby. The two are married, but their relationship formed and crumbled in a matter of months.

Barajas, a sergeant in the U.S. Army, was on leave when Joann was born. After taking her out of state, he went back to his deployment in Camp Buehring, Kuwait with the 11th Combat Aviation Brigade. Lassandra Hoof reported the incident to the Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Department (OSTPD) and Missing Children Minnesota.

Joann is listed as officially missing on the South Dakota attorney general’s missing persons list. OSTPD provided the missing person information to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office and are listed as the agency in charge of the case, according to Tim Bormann, the attorney general’s chief of staff.

Despite her missing status, Lassandra said she has not received much assistance from law enforcement in finding her baby.

“Basically they said that custody hadn't been established, so they couldn't really do anything about it since he signed paternity on her,” Lassandra said.

Lassandra filed for temporary emergency child custody and temporary emergency placement of the baby, which the Oglala Sioux Tribal Court granted her on May 2. On May 24, the court granted Lassandra permanent guardianship over Joann, tribal court documents show.

On June 1, Lassandra contacted Johnson’s office requesting constituent assistance in finding Joann.

“I don’t know where my baby is, and have had no word on her whereabouts or well being for over two weeks, and can’t be sure that any information I have received since she was 2 days old (is) accurate. I don’t know if she is being taken care of or who is taking care of her,” Lassandra wrote.

Johnson’s office took interest in the case, emails show. David Forsythe, military and veteran services representative for Johnson, wrote in an email the office reached out to the Army for assistance with “this important and urgent matter.”

Johnson's office told the Journal that they cannot comment on an active case.

The Army replied with a two-page response and update from Col. Matthew Hill, which states Barajas’ unit released him from Camp Buehring on June 7, and he returned to the United States.

“This unit released Sergeant Barajas to minimize distractions to this unit currently conducting combat operations and to enable his ability to properly handle the pending child custody issue,” the letter stated.

The document confirmed Barajas took Joann two days after she was born while on leave and informed military leadership of the situation on April 30. Lassandra said she is happy for Johnson’s office’s involvement, but she is frustrated the military knew about the situation all along and didn’t take steps to getting her baby back.

“They got the Army to actually step in and do something about it instead of just ignoring it,” she said. “It kind of (expletive) me off that the military knew about all of this from day one, basically. I was under the impression that they didn’t know what Jacob was doing, but they knew from the day after he took her that he took her.”

The court order granting Lassandra temporary custody was set to expire if one of the parents did not appear in court on May 24. Barajas didn’t attend the hearing, and the Army claims he was never properly served documents regarding the hearing. Oglala Sioux Tribal Court documents state the court served both parties with proof of service returned to the court.

“He knew about the court hearing, he just chose not to acknowledge it,” Lassandra said.

The document also reveals the Federal Bureau of Investigation was aware of the case by May 5 and had determined it was a custody issue and no federal investigation was pending. According to the letter, Lassandra was in contact with FBI Agent Steve Berry about the case, but Lassandra denies ever speaking to someone with the FBI.

She said Wilson Quintana, an investigator with the Oglala Sioux Tribal Police Department, was in contact with the FBI.

“I have never talked to anyone by that name,” she said.

Lassandra said Quintana has been mostly unhelpful and refused to file charges against Barajas even though she obtained a tribal court custody hearing, and the judge told her to bring the order to Quintana so he could file kidnapping charges.

“He basically blocked me from filing charges and told me the judge had no authority to do that,” Lassandra said.

The Journal reached out to the FBI regarding the matter. No response has been received.

On May 9, Capt. Monica Sparks, Barajas' company commander, called local law enforcement where Joann is located, and they conducted a health and welfare check on the child. The sheriff sergeant who checked on the baby informed Sparks she was safe and with adequate supplies for care.

“Nobody even told me that a welfare check was made or that anyone made contact with her and seen her,” Lassandra said, who has requested law enforcement conduct another welfare check on the baby.

The case currently sits in a limbo. Lassandra sent the tribal court order to the county where Barajas filed for custody in hopes of having it recognized under the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA), a multi-state compact that helps to ensure separated parents cannot move their children across state lines simply in order to avoid a child custody order or child visitation order.

As for the Army, “The 11th Combat Aviation Brigade seeks a resolution of this contentious civilian custody matter in an expeditious manner. The 11th Combat Aviation Brigade has, and continues to work, with multiple law enforcement agencies regarding this custody matter.”

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

