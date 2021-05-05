US awards huge shelter contracts amid child migrant increase

HHS paid $67 million to Comprehensive Health Services for the three months it ran the facility — with no children — and overpaid about $2.6 million overall, according to the report, which noted that the government could have lowered costs had there been a bidding process.

Under Biden's administration, HHS has not given new contracts to Comprehensive Health Services. It has however, awarded a $79 million contract to Southwest Key Programs, an Austin, Texas-based nonprofit that at one point was the nation’s largest provider of migrant children facilities. The company came under fire for taking in young children during the large-scale family separations by the Trump administration.

In another audit last year, the Inspector General found that Southwest Key Programs failed to establish a proper accounting system and overcharged the government by more than $13 million. The audit noted that Southwest Key “disagreed or partially disagreed with all but one of our findings and outlined actions it has taken and plans to take to address the findings.”

Under the current contract, the company provides child care and case management services at one of the new facilities in Midland, Texas.

“We know the administration is dealing with huge numbers of refugees, asylum seekers and economic migrants," said Steve Rosenbaum, an attorney of La Raza Centro Legal who represents immigrant children in a long-running legal case over custody conditions for migrant youth. “It is trying in good faith to do the right thing, but it is almost an impossible task.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.