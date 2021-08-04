US blocks seafood from Fiji ship accused of enslaving crew

Records show about $40 million in tuna and other fish from the Hangton No. 112 have been imported into the U.S. market in recent years despite industry efforts to address the issue, said Ana Hinojosa, the CBP directorate that investigates allegations of forced labor. The agency does not publicly identify the importers who received the shipments.

CBP said its investigation found evidence that the crew of the Hangton 112 had wages improperly withheld from them, their identity documents were taken and they were kept in “debt bondage,” which typically involves charging workers an excessive amount in advance for travel and other expenses and holding them until they worked to pay if off.

The agency found additional conditions that were “difficult to read,” Hinojoso said, even considering that fishing is a notoriously difficult and dangerous industry. “I wouldn’t call it a fun job, but there are certain protections of human rights that are expected in any kind of working environment."

In May, the U.S. blocked imports of seafood from the entire fleet of a Chinese company with more than 30 ships that authorities say forced crew members to work in slave-like conditions that led to the deaths of several Indonesian fishermen last year. CBP has also issued orders against individual vessels from Taiwan and elsewhere.