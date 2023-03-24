On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The immigration deal expected to be announced by U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would end a legal process that has enabled tens of thousands of immigrants from across the world to move between the countries and pursue asylum cases without going through an official border crossing.

» California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ended some of the state water restrictions.

» A lawyer for Donald Trump is back in court in Washington after being ordered to answer questions before a grand jury investigating the possible mishandling of classified documents at the former president’s Florida estate.

» Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to repeal the state's decade-old “right-to-work” law, which was passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature.

» Mexico's president angrily rejected comments by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the Mexican government has lost control of parts of the country.

» Severe weather moved across the nation on Friday, with flooding in Missouri and a tornado touching down in Texas.

» Officials in Kyiv say long-range Russian bombardment has killed at least 10 civilians and wounded 20 others in several parts of Ukraine.

» Four of five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols can no longer work as law enforcement in Tennessee.

» House Republicans have narrowly passed legislation that would fulfill a campaign promise to give parents a role in what’s taught in public schools.

» Federal officials are expected to prohibit king salmon fishing this season along much of the West Coast, which many predict could stretch into 2024 season as the drought and other factors take their toll on the iconic Chinook fish.