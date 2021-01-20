US Capitol buildings offer front-row seats to troubled time

Manager Rob Earley said a girl around 6 years old brought in a check for $1,000 on Tuesday — money she had raised to feed the soldiers.

“I had tears in my eyes,” Earley said. “It's good to see people that young that are wanting to be so involved in what's going on and wanting to be part of making change.”

For his part, he believes Biden will set a new tone in his speech.

“It will help ease tensions and make things a little bit better. It will help mellow things out a little bit.”

In Nashville, Tennessee, the police chief distributed a bulletin about a planned pro-Trump rally outside the state Capitol on Inauguration Day. Worry over possible violence was heightened by a Christmas Day bombing that killed the bomber and severely damaged buildings.

A few blocks away, the private Templeton Academy decided to be on the safe side, and hold classes virtually on Wednesday.

Head of School Kalee Barbis said teachers have been having conversations with students about the bombing and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“Our kids are aware of what’s happening in the world, and they’re hungry for a space where they can have those conversations,” she said.