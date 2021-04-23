US Capitol Police officer testifies in lawmaker threat case

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. Capitol Police officer testified Friday against a New York man accused of threatening to kill members of Congress, recounting how police struggled to quell the “surreal” Jan. 6 riot in Washington.

The defendant, Brendan Hunt, was not part of the siege. But prosecutors in federal court in Brooklyn sought to use the testimony of Special Agent Christopher Desrosiers to frame the episode as a further catalyst for Hunt’s alleged call to massacre members of Congress.

Desrosiers — believed to be the first member of the Capitol force to testify at a criminal trial related to the insurrection — described for the jury how he was assigned to track the mob violence from nearby command center and was shocked to hear radio chatter of his colleagues “yelling for help.”

Asked what he was thinking at time, he said: “For myself, ‘surreal’ comes to mind.”

He testified that his team scrambled to figure out how to evacuate Vice President Mike Pence and lawmakers. But the evacuation was called off when “a sea of backup came and we were able to re-secure the building," he said.