US closes Trump-era office for victims of immigrant crime

He likened the new office to the Drug Enforcement Administration opening “a call center to help drug dealers get lawyers and amnesty for their crimes."

The Department of Homeland Security “is a law enforcement agency, not a legal help center for criminals and lawbreakers," Miller said.

The change of tone regarding immigration has been striking between the two administrations.

While there is scant evidence that immigrants perpetuate crime — and studies suggesting they are less likely to commit crime — Trump relentlessly sought to establish a link. He launched his 2016 presidential campaign by portraying Mexicans in the country illegally as violent criminals and frequently highlighted the MS-13 gang, which was started by Salvadoran immigrants.

To advance his immigration agenda, Trump invited “angel families” — people whose loved ones had been victims of crimes by immigrants — to campaign rallies and high-profile speeches.

Trump's office for victims of violent crimes appears to have had little impact.