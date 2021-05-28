US Coast Guard continues search for 10 Cubans missing at sea

MIAMI (AP) — A search for 10 Cubans missing from a boat capsize continued Friday, a day after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight other passengers and pulled two bodies from the water.

The group was first spotted on routine patrol 18 miles southwest of Key West, Florida Thursday and crews searched overnight, continuing and expanding the area Friday, officials said. The vessel sank after it capsized, so it was not clear what type of craft they traveled across the Florida Straits.

Lt. Cmdr. Jason Neiman, a Coast Guard spokesman, said they left the port of Mariel on Sunday and lost the helm of the boat Wednesday. Later that day, their boat overturned. The survivors were transferred to a Coast Guard vessel to receive food, water and medical attention.

“They have all been screened for medical and they are being taken care of at the Coast Guard cutter,” Lt. Cmdr. Neiman said.

Other agencies such as the U.S. Navy, U.S. Customs and Border Protection as well as Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are helping in the search, the U.S. Coast Guard said.