 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

US consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month

  • Updated
  • 0
Consumer Confidence

FILE - Signs advertise deals and low prices at a Walmart in Secaucus, N.J., Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. On Tuesday the Conference Board reports on U.S. consumer confidence for November.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoffs in the tech sector.

The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October.

The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — dropped slightly to 137.4 from 138.7 in October.

The data indicate Americans are taking a more gloomy view about the economy. Before the pandemic, the index regularly topped 120. With the cost of food, rent, clothing, and other essentials surging, inflation is near the worst in four decades, increasing 7.7% in October from a year earlier.

Despite the negative outlook, however, most Americans — particularly those with higher incomes — are still spending, fueling a generally healthy start to the winter holiday shopping season last weekend.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The AP Interview: IMF director on China and US Fed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News