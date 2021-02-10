US consumer prices up 0.3% in January, led by energy spike

Economists believe the annual inflation numbers could jump above 2% for a few months this spring, reflecting the fact that the annual comparisons will be to the spring last year when inflation was falling as the economy went into a recession.

“Consumer price inflation remains very tame,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, predicting that the upcoming rise in year-over-year inflation figures should be transitory. “The Federal Reserve should patiently look past this increase.”

She said she expected the central bank would delay the start of rate increases until the iddle of 2023. The Fed raises interest rates as a way to slow economic activity and keep inflation under control.

For January, new car prices fell 0.5% and are up just 1.4% over the past 12 months. Used care prices, which had been surging in the summer and fall, fell for a third straight month, dropping 0.9% although the cost of a used car is still 10% higher than a year ago.

Medical care was up 0.5%, its first increase after three months of declines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0