US COVID-19 outbreaks are forcing early reversals on in-person learning

Then she got a call from the principal saying her son had been exposed and had to stay home at least a week. Of particular concern was that her parents watch her son after school and her mother has multiple sclerosis.

"It's definitely a big worry about how it's going to go from here on in and how the school's going to handle it," she said.

In Georgia, more than 60,000 students — over 3% of the state's 1.7 million in public schools — are affected by shutdowns so far. Many superintendents said they have already recorded more cases and quarantines than during all of last year, when most rural districts held in-person classes for most students.

"This year, you saw it very quickly," said Jim Thompson, superintendent in Screven County, Georgia. "Kids in the same classroom, you'd have two or three in that classroom."

Thompson said the county's 25-bed hospital warned it was being overloaded by infections but what led him to send the district's 2,150 students home was concern that he wouldn't be able to staff classes.

"You don't want to start the school day and find you don't have enough teachers," Thompson said.