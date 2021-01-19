 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University
View Comments
AP

US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

{{featured_button_text}}

BALTIMORE (AP) — US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DNI nominee: No room for politics in intel agencies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News