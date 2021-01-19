US death toll from the coronavirus tops 400,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

Related to this story
An Orlando, Florida, server used a sign to secretly communicate with a boy, and police are crediting her with saving him from his abusive parents.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
The FBI's massive undertaking to review 25,000 troops underscores fears that some people assigned to protect the city could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs. No threats are apparent yet.
How and when will you get vaccinated? How do these vaccines even work? Here are answers to some of the most common COVID-19 vaccine concerns and the latest information on the virus' spread.
Inauguration update: Biden to propose 8-year citizenship path for immigrants; his favorability on rise
President-elect Joe Biden plans to unveil a sweeping immigration bill, hoping to provide a path to citizenship for an estimated 11 million immigrants. Get the latest.
President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.
Your Monday morning headlines: Get the latest on the inauguration; another Twitter suspension; NFL's final 4 has two great QB matchups. Plus today's weather, history, birthdays and more.
President-elect Joe Biden pledged to use the Defense Production Act to maximize the available supply of vaccines, while governors accused the Trump administration of deceiving states about what was available.